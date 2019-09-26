Mouse Test

If your mouse didn't pass the test, this will usually be due to one of two possible reasons:



Reason 1: An old browser. See discussion below. The short version is that you should try Chrome or Firefox (an up-to-date version, too) for this test to be able to identify all 5 buttons and the scroll wheel.



Reason 2: A malfunctioning mouse. If you suspect that this may be the case, and you already tried changing browsers, then try this test on a different computer and see what happens. If the same buttons fail to light up, then the mouse is most likely faulty.